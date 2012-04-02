GREECE - Factors to Watch on April 2

ATHENS, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: SUPPORT FOR GREEK SOCIALISTS RISES AHEAD OF ELECTION Support for Greece’s co-ruling socialists is ticking up ahead of an election expected in May, though backing for the country’s biggest parties remains low, an opinion poll showed on Saturday. [ID: nL6E8EV0D6] EURO ZONE AGREES TO BOOST RESCUE CAPACITY Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase their financial firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe’s sovereign debt crisis, drawing a positive initial reaction from G20 partners and markets. [ID: nL6E8EU5I9] GREECE SAYS 17 FIRMS EXPRESS INTEREST IN GAS COMPANY SALE Seventeen firms expressed initial interest in the privatisation of Greek natural gas company DEPA, one of the country’s major assets to go on the block to help pay down public debt, its privatisations agency (HRADF) said on Friday. MARKIT TO RELEASE MARCH PMI Markit will release its March Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Greece. In February, the index fell to a survey low of 37.7 points. EUROPE FACTORS-SHARES SET TO RISE, HELPED BY CHINA DATA European stocks were seen rising on Monday, set to kick off the second quarter on a positive note as surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country’s economic outlook. [ID: nL6E8F207S] (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)