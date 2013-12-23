FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 23
December 23, 2013 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
    
    FRAGILE GREEK COALITION'S MAJORITY SHRINKS
    The Greek coalition government's majority in parliament
shrank to just three seats on Saturday after a lawmaker rebelled
over a controversial new law to extend property taxes to
farmland. 
    
    GREECE SEALS NATURAL GAS PRIVATISATION DEAL WITH AZERI
COMPANY
     Greece agreed on Saturday teo sell the operator of its
natural gas grid operator to Azerbaijan's state energy company,
in a 400-million-euro deal that drive
 
    
    GREEK RETAILER FOLLI FOLLIE TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
AFTER DUFRY DEAL 
    Greece's biggest jewellery retailer Folli Follie 
plans to pay a dividend on its 2013 earnings, giving
shareholders their first payout in four years on the back of the
sale of its domestic duty-free business. 
    
    ASIA SHARES INCH AHEAD, CHINA MONEY RATES SPIKE ANEW
    Asian stocks crept cautiously higher on Monday encouraged by
record highs on Wall Street, though an on-going credit squeeze
in China created some uncertainty while adding to pressure on
emerging market currencies. 
    
    EUROPE -SHARES SEEN BUILDING ON U.S. STRENGTH
    European shares are seen edging higher on Monday, extending
Friday's gain as sentiment was supported by record highs in U.S.
stocks on the back of strong U.S. data. 
============================================================ 
    DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information 
contained in company news releases published on this service is 
the responsibility of the originating company and not of 
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the 
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not 
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of 
the information in question.
 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
