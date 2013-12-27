FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 27
December 27, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
    
    ASIA SHARES TAIL WALL STREET, YEN MAKES NEW LOWS
    Most Asian share markets notched up gains on Friday after
another powerful performance by Wall Street, while Japanese
economic data impressed and the dollar briefly broke the 105 yen
barrier for the first time in five years.
    Shanghai made the running with a rise of 0.8 percent 
as money rates eased and China set its yuan at an historic high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 managed to add 0.25 percent.
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN HIGHER AT OPEN
    European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, buoyed
by gains in Asia and a record high close on U.S. markets.
    Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open up by 36 points, or 0.5 percent.  
    IG also expected Germany's DAX to open up by 82
points, or 0.9 percent, which would push the index to a record
high, and saw France's CAC 40 opening up by 20 points,
or 0.5 percent. 
       
    STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE NOV. PRODUCER PRICE DATA
    Producer prices fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in October,
bringing the 12-month annual average rate to -0.5 percent. 
        
 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

