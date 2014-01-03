GREECE - Factors to Watch on January 3

ATHENS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: EUROBANK PROPERTIES BUYS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE IN ATHENS, THESSALONIKI GREECE BEATS TARGET FOR TAKING UP EU CO-FINANCING FUNDS Greece beat its target for taking up European Union co-financing funds in 2013 after it streamlined businesses' access to the money, the Development Ministry said on Thursday. GREEK MANUFACTURING OUTPUT EXPANDS FOR SECOND MONTH IN A ROW IN DECEMBER Greek manufacturing activity inched closer to recovery in December as output rose for the second consecutive month on increased order flow although job shedding continued, a survey showed on Thursday. EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, RETAILERS LEAD European shares inched higher in cautious trading on Friday, led by retailers after Next raised its annual profit forecast following fourth quarter sales that came in significantly ahead of its expectations. ============================================================ DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info ---------------------------------------------------------