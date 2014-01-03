FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on January 3
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
#Banks
January 3, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on January 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
    
    EUROBANK PROPERTIES BUYS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE IN ATHENS,
THESSALONIKI 
    
    GREECE BEATS TARGET FOR TAKING UP EU CO-FINANCING FUNDS
    Greece beat its target for taking up European Union
co-financing funds in 2013 after it streamlined businesses'
access to the money, the Development Ministry said on Thursday.
 

    GREEK MANUFACTURING OUTPUT EXPANDS FOR SECOND MONTH IN A ROW
IN DECEMBER
    Greek manufacturing activity inched closer to recovery in
December as output rose for the second consecutive month on
increased order flow although job shedding continued, a survey
showed on Thursday. 
 
    EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, RETAILERS LEAD
    European shares inched higher in cautious trading on Friday,
led  by retailers after Next raised its annual profit
forecast following fourth quarter sales that came in
significantly ahead of its expectations. 
 

