GREECE - Factors to Watch on May 19

ATHENS, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday:

GREECE‘S LEFTIST SYRIZA PARTY FARES WELL IN KEY LOCAL RACES

Greece’s leftist Syriza party performed strongly in key races in the first round of local elections on Sunday, as voters pored out their anger at the government’s austerity policies.

ASTRA ZENECA WEIGH ON EUROPE SHARES AS IT REJECTS PFIZER BID

European stocks edged lower on Monday, with British pharma group AstraZeneca weighing after it rejected a takeover bid, while broader sentiment was capped by an uncertain economic picture. The stock knocked 2 points off the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 2.8 points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,358.21 points at 0708 GMT. ======================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.

For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece’s Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Athens Newsroom)