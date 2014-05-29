GREECE - Factors to Watch on May 29

ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

GREECE‘S NATIONAL BANK Q1 PROFIT BEATS ESTIMATES, EUROBANK POSTS LOSS

Greece’s biggest lender by assets, National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, reported higher-than-expected profit in the first quarter, helped by lower funding costs, its Turkish unit Finansbank FINBN.IS and reduced provisions for bad loans.

The group posted net earnings of 181 million euros ($246 million) in January to March, its sixth straight profitable quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting net profit of 24 million euros on average.

GREECE‘S OPAP PREDICTS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH THIS YEAR

Greek gambling monopoly OPAP OPAr.AT, one of Europe’s biggest betting firms, said it expected revenue to grow by a double-digit percentage this year, thanks to the planned launch of new games.

GREECE‘S MOTOR OIL NARROWS Q1 LOSS, HELPED BY EXPORTS

Greece’s second-biggest refiner Motor Oil MORr.AT reported a smaller loss for the first quarter, helped by rising exports amid flat fuel demand in its austerity-struck home market.

KKCG, EMMA CAPITAL AND GTECH IN BID FOR TURKEY LOTTERY LICENCE

A consortium of Czech investment group KKCG, Emma Capital and Italian gaming company GTECH GTCH.MI will bid for a licence to operate Turkey’s national lottery Milli Piyango, KKCG said on Tuesday.

GREEK BANK DEPOSITS INCH HIGHER IN APRIL FOR SECOND MONTH IN A ROW

Greek bank deposits rose slightly in April for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Business and household deposits rose to 161.3 billion euros ($219.7 billion) from 161.02 billion in March, the Bank of Greece said.

ASIAN SHARES AT 1-YEAR HIGH, BONDS FLY HIGH ON ECB HOPES

Asian shares inched up to a one-year high on Thursday while global bond prices surged, pushing their yields to multi-month lows, supported by expectations of easier monetary policy from the European Central Bank.

Spreadbetters see European shares opening mostly flat, with Germany’s DAX .GDAX seen unchanged after hitting a record high the previous day and Britain’s FTSE 100 .FTSE seen up to 0.1 percent higher.

