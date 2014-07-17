GREECE - Factors to Watch on July 17

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

SHOOTOUT IN CENTRAL ATHENS AS POLICE ARREST WANTED GUERRILLA

Greek police shot and wounded one of Greece’s most wanted guerrilla group members in a chase through central Athens on Wednesday in which a policeman and two tourists were also hurt.

EU/IMF TROIKA WRAPS UP GREEK MINI-AUDIT BEFORE MAJOR FALL REVIEW

Inspectors from Greece’s EU/IMF lenders said on Wednesday they had concluded a short, interim checkup of the country’s performance under its bailout and will return for a more comprehensive audit in late September.

ITALY‘S GTECH WINS GREEK VIDEOLOTTO CONTRACT

Greek gambling monopoly OPAP OPAr.AT has picked Italian lottery operator GTECH GTCH.MI to provide a central information system for its videolotto terminals.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SLIP, EURO PROBES LOWS

Asian equities dipped on Thursday, giving up earlier modest gains as Chinese shares fell, while the euro probed recent lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve was tilting towards tighter monetary policy.

Spreadbetters expected European stock markets to follow suit, forecasting Britain’s FTSE 100 .FTSE would open as much as 0.25 percent lower, Germany’s DAX .GDAXI down 0.15 percent and France’s CAC 40 .FCHI off 0.3 percent.

