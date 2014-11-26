GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 26

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREECE SIGNALS PROGRESS AS DEADLOCKED BAILOUT TALKS RESTART

Greece resumed talks with its EU/IMF lenders in Paris on Tuesday, saying progress had been made towards breaking a deadlock that could derail the government’s plan to quit an international bailout by year-end.

BIG PROVISION CHARGE WIDENS PIRAEUS BANK‘S 3RD-QTR LOSS

Greece’s Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT reported a sharply wider third-quarter loss on Tuesday after booking a more than 2 billion euro provision for bad loans, but said it expected to return to profitability from next year as the country’s economy improves.

FRAPORT, COPELOUZOS WIN BIDDING FOR GREEK AIRPORTS

German airport operator Fraport FRAG.DE and Greek energy firm Copelouzos bid 1.23 billion euros to lease and operate 14 Greek regional airports, the country’s biggest privatisation deal since its debt crisis.

MYSTERY OF ALEXANDER THE GREAT-ERA TOMB HOLDS GREEKS IN THRALL

Greek archaeologist Katerina Peristeri dug in obscurity for years before unearthing a marble tomb from the time of Alexander the Great -- a find that has brought her instant fame.

EU AGREES INVESTMENT FUND, HOPING TO CREATE A MILLION JOBS

The European Commission agreed on Tuesday to set up a new fund with 21 billion euros ($26 billion) of capital that it hopes can unlock some 300 billion euros of largely private investment over three years to create a million jobs.

OPAP NET PROFIT BOOSTED BY SCRATCH CARD LAUNCH AND COSTS CUTS

Greece’s OPAP OPAr.AT, Europe’s second-biggest gambling company by stock market value, has posted a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by a new scratch card and cost cuts.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES RISE ON U.S. OPTIMISM, OIL UNDER PRESSURE BEFORE OPEC

Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. economic growth data calmed investor anxiety over a deteriorating global outlook, while the Australian dollar languished near four-year lows against the dollar.

European shares are expected to gain, with Germany’s DAX .GDAX and France’s CAC40 .FCHI seen rising up to 0.3 percent.

