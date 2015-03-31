GREECE-Factors to Watch on March 31

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

GREEK PM SAYS WANTS “HONEST COMPROMISE” BUT NOT AT ANY COST

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday appealed for an “honest compromise” with lenders but warned Greece would not agree to an “unconditional” one, after its biggest creditor demanded it do more to show commitment to reform.

GERMANY‘S MERKEL SAYS GREEK REFORMS MUST “ADD UP”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Greece had a certain degree of flexibility on which reforms it implements but that the measures must “add up” to the satisfaction of its European partners.

EU COMMISSION:THERE MAY BE A EURO WORKING GROUP ON GREECE THIS WEEK

Euro zone deputy finance ministers may hold talks this week to discuss if a Greek reform plan now under discussion between Brussels and Athens meets the criteria needed to unlock new lending to the country, the European Commission said on Monday.

GREECE‘S OPAP 2014 PROFIT JUMPS ON NEW GAMES, COST CUTS

Greece’s OPAP OPAr.AT, Europe’s second biggest gambling firm based on market value, on Monday reported an annual 41 percent rise in 2014 net profit, boosted by the launch of new games and cost savings.

GREEK YIELDS EDGE UP AS GERMANY CALLS FOR MORE DETAILED REFORM LIST

Greece’s bond yields edged up on Monday as its biggest creditor Germany said the euro zone would give Athens no further financial aid until it provides a more detailed list of reforms.

TEMPLETON‘S MOBIUS SAYS GREECE TO STAY IN EURO, SHARES ARE CHEAP

Veteran investor Mark Mobius of Templeton’s emerging markets Investment Trust told Greek financial daily Naftemporiki on Tuesday that Greece’s stock market was cheap and that the country would remain in the single currency club.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA UP ON WALL ST RALLY AND CHINA HOPES, EURO SAGS ON GREECE

Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street and steps by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite, while Greek debt worries again haunted the sagging euro.

