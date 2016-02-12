FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek police fire tear gas to disperse angry farmers in Athens
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 12, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Greek police fire tear gas to disperse angry farmers in Athens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greek police fired tear gas to disperse farmers protesting against pension reforms who threw stones at the Agriculture Ministry building in central Athens on Friday, ahead of a major demonstration expected later in the day.

Farmers from all over Greece were heading to the capital to demonstrate their fury at the government’s plans to raise pension contributions and taxes.

About 800 farmers from Crete, Greece’s biggest island, scuffled with police guarding the entrance to the ministry, throwing stones and breaking windows.

“The farmers attemted to push the police in front of the ministry’s entrance. The police used tear gas to stop them,” a police official said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Kevin Liffey

