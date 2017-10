ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece’s talks with international lenders to reach an agreement on an 11.5 billion euro austerity package are progressing well, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“Discussions with the troika (EU/ECB/IMF) are on a good track,” Yannis Stournaras told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

“There is still a large gap, we are trying to reach a compromise to seal a deal.”