Greece to define post-bailout relationship with EU, IMF by early 2015-finmin

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greece will have a new relationship with its EU and IMF lenders from next year, when it will fund itself from markets but also have a “capital reserve” and a new reform model, the country’s finance minister said in a speech on Friday.

The comments were a confirmation that Athens is sticking to its stated plan to exit its 240-billion-euro bailout by the end of the year, though it has yet to receive the blessing of its lenders for the plan.

“Within this framework, we are trying to conclude the current and last review of the second economic adjustment programme and pave the way for the new relationship with our partners from the start of 2015, as well as for a deal on debt relief measures,” Gikas Hardouvelis said in prepared remarks.

“This new relationship with the partners will be defined in detail in the upcoming period, by the start of 2015,” he said.

He added it would be based on Greece’s ability to fund itself from capital markets, the “existence of a capital reserve” - in an apparent reference to a precautionary credit line - and a new reform model.

Greece has said it is in talks for a precautionary credit line and officials have suggested the over 11 billion euros left in a bank rescue fund could be used for the purpose.

Hardouvelis added that Athens will stick to a cumulative target of 9.6 billion euros in revenues from state asset sales by the end of 2016, as agreed with its lenders.

Athens has signed privatisation deals worth 5 billion euros (6.27 billion US dollar) since it was bailed out four years ago, raising about 3 billion in cash. (1 US dollar = 0.7979 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Deepa Babington)