UPDATE 3-Greek Conservatives want election by May 6

* Election must be held on April 29 or May 6 - New Democracy

* Deputy finmin Sachinidis named to top finance job

* Greek parliament approves bailout deal

By Harry Papachristou

ATHENS, March 21 (Reuters) - Greeks must go to the polls no later than May 6, the Conservative New Democracy party said on Wednesday after lawmakers rubber-stamped the country’s new bailout deal, concluding months of tense rescue talks.

Lucas Papademos’ technocrat coalition government was formed in November with a brief mandate to complete bailout talks and then hold parliamentary elections. It includes both New Democracy, which is leading in the polls, and the Socialist PASOK party.

New Democracy’s call for a date for the snap vote to be set was the first official demand of its kind. Elections would normally take place in October 2013.

“We must go to elections immediately, for the sake of consistency and for the sake of democracy,” New Democracy’s spokesman Yannis Michelakis said in a statement, calling for the election to be held on either April 29 or May 6.

Officials from the socialist PASOK party, which is badly trailing New Democracy in the polls, have said for months that Greece should not rush into elections. But PASOK cannot block New Democracy’s demand for a snap election.

Overnight, Greece’s parliament rubber-stamped a final piece of legislation to unlock the 130 billion euros of European Union and International Monetary Fund aid meant to stave off a chaotic sovereign default, a week after Athens concluded the world’s biggest debt restructuring plan with private creditors. The parliament approved the vote by a majority of 213 votes out of 300.

According to a survey published by pollster Pulse RC last week, support for the conservative New Democracy party stood at 23 percent, against 13.5 percent for the socialist PASOK party.

The two parties have taken a pasting in the polls due to their support for debt-laden Greece’s second bailout package that imposes painful austerity cuts on Greeks.

New Democracy may be ahead of PASOK in the polls for now but it is unlikely to secure the outright majority it is seeking as left-wing, anti-bailout parties gain momentum ahead of the elections.

On Wednesday, Deputy Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis replaced Evangelos Venizelos in Greece’s top finance job after Venizelos resigned to lead the Socialist Party to general elections.

Sachinidis was deputy finance minister in both the coalition government headed by Papademos and the previous socialist government of George Papandreou.

With negotiations on the country’s second EU/IMF bailout completed earlier this month, Sachinidis, 49, will serve as finance minister for just the few weeks leading up to the parliamentary election.