New Greek finmin to leave hospital Tuesday-hospital
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

New Greek finmin to leave hospital Tuesday-hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 25 (Reuters) - Incoming Greek Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos will leave hospital on Tuesday after being treated for abdominal pain and nausea, a hospital official said.

“Mr Rapanos had a gastroscopy and colonoscopy, which showed everything is completely normal,” the official at the Hygeia Hospital told Reuters, declining to be named. “He will leave the hospital tomorrow morning.”

Rapanos was admitted on Friday before he could be sworn in as finance minister and is expected to miss a two-day EU summit starting on Thursday, when Greece will try to renegotiate the punishing terms of its international bailout.

Greece’s new prime minister, Antonis Samaras, will also miss the summit after undergoing successful surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina. A government spokesman said he was expected to leave hospital later on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
