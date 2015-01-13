FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin says Greek bailout likely to be extended beyond end Feb.
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Greek finmin says Greek bailout likely to be extended beyond end Feb.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A new Greek government that will take power after an election on Jan. 25 will have limited time to conclude a stalled bailout review and an extension is likely to be required, the Greek finance minister said on Tuesday.

“The government that will be elected will have the task of concluding the last review of the economic adjustment programme by the end of February 2015,” Gikas Hardouvelis told a news conference.

“The time is not long and an extension is likely to be required by the European partners,” he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.