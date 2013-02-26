FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek austerity drags IKEA franchisee Fourlis to a loss in 2012
February 26, 2013

Greek austerity drags IKEA franchisee Fourlis to a loss in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fourlis, the Greek franchisee for the world’s No. 1 furniture retailer, swung to a loss of 11.3 million euros ($14.9 million) in 2012, hurt by an austerity-driven consumption slump.

Greek households have sharply cut down on spending, squeezed by wage cuts and tax hikes which Athens has imposed in exchange for aid from its international lenders, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Retail sales tumbled at a near-record pace in November.

Fourlis posted a 2.3 million euro net profit in 2011.

The retailer said on Tuesday that sales fell 3.6 percent to 420.3 million euros ($555.4 million). Its seven IKEA stores in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria produced revenues of 286.5 million euros last year, down 8.7 percent from 2011.

Fourlis’s IKEA stores were among many in Europe where Sweden’s IKEA suspended sales of meatballs after tests in the Czech Republic on Monday showed some contained horsemeat. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
