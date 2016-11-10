FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small explosion outside French embassy in Athens, police say
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Small explosion outside French embassy in Athens, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Unidentified attackers on a motorcycle threw an explosive device at the French embassy in central Athens early on Thursday, wounding a guard, police said, in an attack that came less than a week before U.S. President Barack Obama visits the city.

"It was probably a hand grenade," one official told Reuters. "The building was not damaged, only externally, on the pavement. One officer, who was at the spot, was slightly injured."

The attackers were riding a motorcycle, according to footage from security cameras, another official said.

The explosion was heard in central Athens.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, police, politicians and embassies are frequent in Greece, with its long history of political violence. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Nick Macfie)

