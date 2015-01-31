RPT-Greek finance minister to meet French counterpart on Sunday

PARIS/ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet with his French counterpart Michel Sapin in Paris on Sunday, the French finance ministry said on Saturday.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT)on Sunday and the two ministers will make a joint statement to media at 6.30 p.m., the ministry said in a statement.

No one at the Greek finance ministry in Athens was immediately available for comment.