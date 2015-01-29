FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says no waiver for Greece, must respect commitments
January 29, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

France says no waiver for Greece, must respect commitments

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The new Greek government must respect commitments the country has made regarding its debt, France’s economy minister said on Thursday, adding that other European governments including France were exposed to Greek debt.

“There is no specific waiver due to the new political situation,” Emmanuel Macron told reporters. “Greece has commitments with the euro zone and it must respect them.”

He said there would be a negotiation, led by the European Commission and the European Central Bank and said he saw no risk of a Greek default. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander)

