France's Sapin says Greece has no future outside the euro

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Greece has no future outside the euro but it is legitimate for the country to want to discuss ways to reduce the weight of its debt, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said ahead of a meeting with his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis on Sunday.

“If a government says ‘we want to stay in the euro’, that is right. There is no future for Greece outside the euro,” Sapin said on French TV station Canal Plus.

He also reiterated that there is no question about annulling Greece’s debt.

“No we will not annul, we can discuss, we can delay, we can reduce its weight, but not annul,” he said.