Greek finmin says Athens must get programme on track-FT

ATHENS, July 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s new finance minister Yannis Stournaras said Athens had to get its fiscal reform programme back on track before seeking an easing of austerity measures, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

“The programme is off-track and we can’t ask for anything from our creditors before we get it back on course,” Stournaras was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

An official at Greece’s Finance Ministry told Reuters that Stournaras’s statement did not mean the Greek government had dropped its demand for a change in some terms of its international bailout.

“This is just repeating the government line,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Challenged by an emboldened opposition which rejects the terms of the bailout, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has called for targeted tax cuts, a freeze on public sector layoffs, extra help for the poor and unemployed and an additional two years to cut the deficit. He is also offering to expand and speed up the country’s privatisation process.

Development Minister Costis Hatzidakis said on Tuesday that Greece’s lenders would be more likely to approve changes to the bailout terms if they were convinced Athens was serious about reforms. “The ball is our court,” Hatzidakis told a conference.