ATHENS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank rescue fund HFSF on Thursday dismissed press reports that it had asked for the resignation of Piraeus Bank’s Chief Executive Anthimos Thomopoulos.

“The fund denies that there has been any such request,” the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund said in a statement.

Greek press reported earlier that the fund had asked Thomopoulos, who joined Piraeus Bank in 2013 from National Bank , to step down.