UPDATE 1-Greek bank rescue fund denies reports it asked Piraeus Bank CEO to resign

(Adds details, background)

ATHENS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank rescue fund HFSF on Thursday dismissed press reports it had asked for the resignation of Piraeus Bank’s Chief Executive Anthimos Thomopoulos.

“The fund denies that there has been any such request,” the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said in a statement.

Greek media reported earlier that the fund, which has a 26 percent stake in Piraeus Bank, had asked Thomopoulos to step down.

Thomopoulos, who joined Piraeus in 2013 from National Bank , was not available for comment.

Piraeus Bank declined to comment.

The HFSF fund, which has stakes in all of Greece’s four big banks, said it had set in motion procedures to evaluate the boards of the four lenders.

“The review (of the boards) will be conducted with the support of an experienced international adviser from February to June 2016,” the fund said.

The Greek financial press said there had been a fall-out over Thomopoulos’s handling of the bank’s recapitalisation.

Piraeus was the first bank to start book-building on a share offering to plug a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank stress test but took longer than other lenders to raise funds from foreign investors.

Piraeus shares were down 6.7 percent in early trade on Thursday, underperforming the Greek bourse’s banking index which was down 3.8 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)