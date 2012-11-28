FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks switch funding to ELA from ECB in October-cen bank
#Financials
November 28, 2012 / 3:32 PM / in 5 years

Greek banks switch funding to ELA from ECB in October-cen bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - ECB funding to Greek banks diminished in October, being almost entirely replaced with emergency liquidity assistance from the country’s central bank, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

Lending from the European Central Bank to Greek lenders dropped to 6.52 billion euros ($8.43 billion) at the end of October from 30.26 billion a month earlier, the Bank of Greece said.

In contrast, Greek banks had tapped a total of 122.8 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-October, up from 100.64 billion in September.

The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Reporting by Harry Papachristou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
