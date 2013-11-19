FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks' ECB funding falls in October, ELA drops
November 19, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Greek banks' ECB funding falls in October, ELA drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 1.35 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in October, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country’s central bank dropped by 1.01 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity. Lower emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps banks boost their net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.

ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 62.47 billion euros from 63.82 billion euros in September, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece fell to 7.95 billion euros from 8.96 billion.

