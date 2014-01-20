FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks' ECB and ELA funding up in December
#Market News
January 20, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Greek banks' ECB and ELA funding up in December

ATHENS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank funding to Greek banks rose by 2.55 billion euros ($3.46 billion) in December, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country’s central bank rose by 370 million euros, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity. Lower emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps lenders boost their net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.

ECB funding to Greek banks rose 63.23 billion euros from 60.68 billion in November, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece increased to 9.79 billion euros from 9.42 billion.

