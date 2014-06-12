FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks' ECB funding falls in May, no ELA exposure
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Greek banks' ECB funding falls in May, no ELA exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks fell in May by 8.18 billion euros, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country’s central bank decreased by 3.12 billion euros down to zero, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 50.66 billion euros from 58.84 billion euros in April, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece was totally repaid.

Erasing exposure to emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps boost banks’ net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.