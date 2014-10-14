FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB funding to Greek banks drops in September
October 14, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

ECB funding to Greek banks drops in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks fell in September by 2.0 billion euros, Greek central bank data showed on Tuesday.

ECB funding dropped to 42.56 billion euros ($54.1 billion) last month from 44.56 billion euros in August.

Banks have reduced their exposure but still depend on ECB funding for liquidity. They have fully repaid the comparatively more costly emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou)

