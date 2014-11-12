FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB funding to Greek banks rises in October
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

ECB funding to Greek banks rises in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks rose 3 percent in October, Greek central bank data showed on Wednesday.

ECB funding rose to 43.85 billion euros ($54.6 billion) last month from 42.56 billion euros in September.

Greek banks have reduced their exposure but still depend on ECB funding for liquidity. They have fully repaid the comparatively more costly emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (1 US dollar = 0.8025 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.