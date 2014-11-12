ECB funding to Greek banks rises in October

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks rose 3 percent in October, Greek central bank data showed on Wednesday.

ECB funding rose to 43.85 billion euros ($54.6 billion) last month from 42.56 billion euros in September.

Greek banks have reduced their exposure but still depend on ECB funding for liquidity. They have fully repaid the comparatively more costly emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (1 US dollar = 0.8025 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)