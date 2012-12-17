FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks' ECB funding drops in November, ELA up
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Greek banks' ECB funding drops in November, ELA up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 913 million euros in November while emergency liquidity assistance from the country’s central bank rose slightly, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Lending from the European Central Bank to Greek lenders dropped to 5.61 billion euros at the end of November from 6.52 billion a month earlier, the Bank of Greece said.

In contrast, Greek banks had tapped a total of 123.30 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-November, up from 122.79 billion in October.

The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.