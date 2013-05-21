FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks' ECB funding drops in April, ELA up
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 2:32 PM / 4 years ago

Greek banks' ECB funding drops in April, ELA up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 10.5 billion euros in April while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country’s central bank increased by 12 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 60.91 billion euros in April from 70.73 billion euros in March, with emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece standing at 33.43 billion euros from 21.22 billion euros a month earlier.

Greek banks resumed funding from the ECB in December. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.