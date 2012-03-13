FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to get 172 bln euros for funding needs through 2015
March 13, 2012

Greece to get 172 bln euros for funding needs through 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 13 (Reuters) - Greece said it will receive a total of 172.7 billion euros for its funding needs through 2015, including funds left over from its first bailout agreed in 2010, its second bailout agreed this year and additional funds from the IMF.

Euro zone finance ministers on Monday gave their final approval to a 130-billion-euro second bailout for Greece.

Greece said it also had 34.5 billion euros left over from its first bailout and an additional 8.2 billion euros from the IMF for 2015, which is expected to be part of a loan worth 28 billion euros ($36.7 billion) that the IMF has said it is considering making to Athens over a four year period.

In a statement, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said contracts related to the funding must be approved by Thursday to speed up disbursal of the money.

