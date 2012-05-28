FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece may tap leftover funds if revenues fall:sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Greece may tap leftover funds if revenues fall:sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greece could access 3 billion euros left over from its first bailout programme to cover basic state payments if efforts to revive falling tax revenues fail, two Greek government officials told Reuters on Monday.

“Our finance ministry efforts at this time are focused on boosting revenues,” one official told Reuters. But he added that if those efforts failed: “We will examine all alternatives, including the 3 billion euros from the first bailout.”

Greek state coffers are on track for a more than 10 percent fall in revenues this month, a senior finance ministry official said last week. Officials have previously warned the state could run out of cash to pay pensions and salaries by end-June.

The 3 billion euros are being held in an intermediate Hellenic Financial Stability Fund account.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.