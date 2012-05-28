Greece may tap leftover funds if revenues fall:sources

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greece could access 3 billion euros left over from its first bailout programme to cover basic state payments if efforts to revive falling tax revenues fail, two Greek government officials told Reuters on Monday.

“Our finance ministry efforts at this time are focused on boosting revenues,” one official told Reuters. But he added that if those efforts failed: “We will examine all alternatives, including the 3 billion euros from the first bailout.”

Greek state coffers are on track for a more than 10 percent fall in revenues this month, a senior finance ministry official said last week. Officials have previously warned the state could run out of cash to pay pensions and salaries by end-June.

The 3 billion euros are being held in an intermediate Hellenic Financial Stability Fund account.