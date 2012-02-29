FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 29, 2012

Greece invites bids for state gas group DEPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Greece invited bids for state-owned gas company DEPA on Wednesday as it moved ahead with a privatisation programme targeted to raise 19 billion euros by 2015.

According to an offer document, the government is inviting bids for the group on either a “bundled” or “unbundled” basis but it said it would in any case retain a 34 percent stake in gas grid operator DESFA.

DEPA is active in wholesale, trading and supply of gas to retail and industrial clients. Its wholly owned subsidiary DESFA operates a high pressure gas transport network and liquified natural gas facilities in Greece.

The deadline for bids is March 22.

