Greece's DEPA has bid to buy Azeri gas from planned TAP pipeline

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greek natural gas company DEPA has submitted an initial bid to buy 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the Greek Deputy Energy Minister Asimakis Papageorgiou said on Friday.

“DEPA has made an initial offer for 1 bcm and will submit a final offer,” Papageorgiou told reporters.

Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis said the quantities were provisional and could change when commercial terms of the planned pipeline are finalised.