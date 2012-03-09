TABLE-Greek Q4 GDP shrinks 7.5 pct y/y

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2011, the country’s statistics office said on Friday based on seasonally unadjusted provisional estimates.

The contraction, which followed a 5.0 percent GDP decline in the previous quarter, was deeper than a previous Feb. flash estimate of -7.0 percent.

Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. **************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011

GDP (y/y, pct) -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0

-------------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT