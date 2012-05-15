FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek Q1 GDP shrinks 6.2 pct y/y
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Greek Q1 GDP shrinks 6.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) contracted 6.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter
of 2012, the European Union's statistics office said on Tuesday,
based on seasonally unadjusted flash estimates.	
    The contraction follows a 7.5 percent GDP decline in the
previous quarter.	
    Data on a quarterly basis were not provided.	
***************************************************************	
    KEY FIGURES     Q1 2012  Q4 2011  Q3 2011  Q2 2011  Q1 2011	
    GDP (y/y, pct)   -6.2      -7.5      -5.0    -7.3    -8.0	
    -----------------------------------------------------------	
    source: ELSTAT

