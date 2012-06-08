TABLE-Greek Q1 GDP shrinks 6.5 pct y/y

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 6.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday, based on seasonally unadjusted preliminary estimates. The contraction was deeper than a previous -6.2 percent flash estimate in May and followed a 7.5 percent slump in the last quarter of 2011. Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011 GDP (y/y, pct) -6.5 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0 ---------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT