TABLE-Greek Q1 GDP shrinks 6.5 pct y/y
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek Q1 GDP shrinks 6.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) shrank 6.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of
2012, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday,
based on seasonally unadjusted preliminary estimates.	
    The contraction was deeper than a previous -6.2 percent
flash estimate in May and followed a 7.5 percent slump in the
last quarter of 2011.	
    Data on a quarterly basis were not provided.	
************************************************************  	
    KEY FIGURES     Q1 2012  Q4 2011  Q3 2011  Q2 2011  Q1 2011	
    GDP (y/y, pct)   -6.5      -7.5      -5.0    -7.3    -8.0	
    ----------------------------------------------------------	
    source: ELSTAT

