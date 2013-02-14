FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek Q4 2012 GDP shrinks 6.0 pct y/y- Eurostat
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek Q4 2012 GDP shrinks 6.0 pct y/y- Eurostat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) shrank 6.0 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of
2012, based on Eurostat flash estimates released on Thursday.
    The contraction, based on seasonally unadjusted data, 
followed a revised 6.7 percent slump in the third quarter.
    Data on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided.
    For the full year of 2012, Greece's economy shrank by about
6.5 percent based on the latest figures, in line with government
projections, after a 7.1 percent contraction in 2011.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES    Q4 2012  Q3 2012   Q2 2012   Q1 2012
    
    GDP (y/y, pct)    -6.0   -6.7*     -6.4*     -6.7
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: Eurostat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.