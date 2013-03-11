FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek Q4 2012 GDP slump revised to -5.7 pct y/y
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Greek Q4 2012 GDP slump revised to -5.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) shrank 5.7 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of
2012, based on revised figures released on Monday by the
country's statistics service (ELSTAT).
    The contraction, based on seasonally unadjusted data,  
was slightly smaller than a previous -6.0 percent flash estimate
made last month. It followed a 6.7 percent slump in the third
quarter.
    Data on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided.
    For the full year of 2012, Greece's economy shrank by about 
6.4 percent based on the latest figures, broadly in line with
government projections, after a 7.1 percent contraction in 2011.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES     Q4 2012  Q3 2012   Q2 2012   Q1 2012
    GDP (y/y, pct)    -5.7   -6.7      -6.4     -6.7
    -----------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

