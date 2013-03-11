TABLE-Greek Q4 2012 GDP slump revised to -5.7 pct y/y

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 5.7 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2012, based on revised figures released on Monday by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT). The contraction, based on seasonally unadjusted data, was slightly smaller than a previous -6.0 percent flash estimate made last month. It followed a 6.7 percent slump in the third quarter. Data on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided. For the full year of 2012, Greece's economy shrank by about 6.4 percent based on the latest figures, broadly in line with government projections, after a 7.1 percent contraction in 2011. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES Q4 2012 Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Q1 2012 GDP (y/y, pct) -5.7 -6.7 -6.4 -6.7 ----------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT