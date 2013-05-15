FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek Q1 2013 GDP shrinks 5.3 pct, in line with forecast
May 15, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Greek Q1 2013 GDP shrinks 5.3 pct, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) shrank 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of
2013, flash estimates released by the European Union's
statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
    The data showed the economy is mired in its sixth
consecutive year of recession, hurt by fiscal austerity demanded
by the country's international lenders to keep bailout funding
flowing.
    The contraction, based on seasonally unadjusted data,
followed a 5.7 percent slump in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 5.3 percent decline
in economic output.
    Data on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided.
    The economy is expected to contract by 4.2 to 4.5 percent
this year after a 6.4 percent slump in 2012.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES      Q1 2013   Q4 2012   Q3 2012   Q2 2012
    GDP (y/y, pct)     -5.3     -5.7      -6.7      -6.4
    ----------------------------------------------------
    Source:Eurostat

