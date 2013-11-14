FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek Q3 GDP contraction eases to 3.0 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek Q3 GDP contraction eases to 3.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank 3.0
percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013, easing from a
downwardly revised 3.7 percent contraction in the previous
quarter, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on
Thursday.
    The decline, based on seasonally unadjusted data, was just
shy of economist forecasts predicting a 3.1 percent contraction,
making it the smallest year-on-year decline in three years. Data
on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided.
    The data shows Greek economic contraction in the first three
quarters of the year ran at an annual pace of 4.0 percent.
    The country's international lenders project the economy will
shrink by 4.0 percent this year before a mild recovery takes
root next year.
***********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES     Q3 2013  Q2 2013  Q1 2013  Q4 2012
    GDP (y/y, pct)    -3.0     -3.7*   -5.5*     -5.7
    -------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.