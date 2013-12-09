TABLE-Greek recession eases for fourth consecutive quarter in Q3

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013, unchanged from a previous flash estimate published in November, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. The decline, based on seasonally unadjusted data, followed a 3.7 percent slump in the second quarter, bringing the economy's annual contraction pace in the first nine months of the year to 4.0 percent. This is the fourth consecutive quarter in which Greece's recession eases year-on-year. ELSTAT does not provide seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter GDP data, which most countries use to measure their economic performance. Greece and its international lenders project the economy will shrink 4.0 percent in the full year of 2013, in what they expect to be the end of the country's six-year recession. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Q3 2012 GDP (y/y, pct) -3.0 -3.7 -5.5 -5.7 -6.7 ------------------------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT