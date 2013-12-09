FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek recession eases for fourth consecutive quarter in Q3
December 9, 2013

TABLE-Greek recession eases for fourth consecutive quarter in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) shrank 3.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of
2013, unchanged from a previous flash estimate published in
November, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on
Monday.
    The decline, based on seasonally unadjusted data, followed a
3.7 percent slump in the second quarter, bringing the economy's
annual contraction pace in the first nine months of the year to 
4.0 percent. This is the fourth consecutive quarter in which
Greece's recession eases year-on-year.
    ELSTAT does not provide seasonally adjusted
quarter-on-quarter GDP data, which most countries use to measure
their economic performance.
    Greece and its international lenders project the economy
will shrink 4.0 percent in the full year of 2013, in what they
expect to be the end of the country's six-year recession.
    KEY FIGURES    Q3 2013  Q2 2013  Q1 2013   Q4 2012   Q3 2012
    GDP (y/y, pct)   -3.0    -3.7    -5.5       -5.7       -6.7
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

