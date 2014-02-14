FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek recession eases in Q4 2013 for fifth straight quarter
#Market News
February 14, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank 2.6
percent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2013, at its slowest
pace since the country got its bailout in 2010, data by Eurostat
showed on Friday.   
    The preliminary reading, based on seasonally-unadjusted
data, was the smallest year-on-year decline since the second
quarter of 2010 and brought the economy's full-year 2013
contraction to about 3.7 percent.
    Greece does not provide seasonally adjusted
quarter-on-quarter GDP data, which most countries use to measure
their economic performance.
    Greece and its international lenders had projected the
economy would shrink 4.0 percent in 2013, in what they expect to
be the end of the country's six-year recession.
    KEY FIGURES   Q4 2013 Q3 2013  Q2 2013  Q1 2013  
    GDP (y/y, pct)   -2.6   -3.0    -3.7     -5.5    
    source: Eurostat

