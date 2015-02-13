FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy shrinks 0.2 pct q/q in fourth quarter of 2014
February 13, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 3 years ago

Greek economy shrinks 0.2 pct q/q in fourth quarter of 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted
slightly in the last quarter of 2014 compared to the previous
three-month period, a flash estimate by the European Union's
statistics service Eurostat showed on Friday.
    The estimate on gross domestic product, based on seasonally
adjusted data, showed the 182 billion euro economy shrank 0.2
percent in the Sept-to-Dec. period from a 0.7 percent quarterly
growth pace in the third quarter.
    Year-on-year, the economy grew 1.7 percent in the fourth
quarter, Eurostat said based on seasonally adjusted figures.
    Greece's statistics service ELSTAT's flash estimate showed
the economy grew by 1.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth
quarter based on seasonally unadjusted data, from an upwardly
revised 2.0 percent pace in the third quarter, below an average
forecast of 2.2 percent growth by economists polled by Reuters.
    Athens and its EU/IMF lenders have projected growth of 0.6
percent for 2014 as a whole. The latest official estimate by the
previous government's finance minister was 0.7 percent.
**************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES    Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014  Q1 2014
GDP (q/q, pct)*       -0.2    0.7    0.3***   0.7***  
GDP (y/y, pct)**       1.5    2.0*** 0.3***  -0.5***
-----------------------------------------------------
  * seasonally adjusted
 ** seasonally unadjusted
*** revised
    source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
