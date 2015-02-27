FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy shrinks 0.4 pct q/q in last quarter of 2014
February 27, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Greek economy shrinks 0.4 pct q/q in last quarter of 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted more
than originally estimated in the last quarter of 2014 compared
with the previous three-month period, a revised estimate by the
ELSTAT statistics service showed on Friday.
    The estimate of gross domestic product, based on seasonally
adjusted data, showed the economy shrank 0.4 percent in October
to December. This was worse than a flash estimate of a 0.2
percent drop made earlier this month, and growth of 0.7 percent
in the third quarter.
    ELSTAT said the economy grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in the
fourth quarter based on unadjusted data, down from a flash
estimate of 1.5 percent and from 2.0 percent in the third
quarter. 
    Athens and its EU/IMF lenders have projected growth of 0.6
percent for 2014 as a whole. The latest official estimate by the
previous government's finance minister was 0.7 percent.
    The provisional estimate of GDP, based on seasonally
adjusted data, showed consumer spending remained unchanged
quarter-on-quarter in October-December, while investment rose
18.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.
    Exports of services, which include tourism, fell 3.4 percent
compared with the third quarter.
    Greece's economic boom of the early 2000s ended with the
country sinking into a recession after a global credit crunch. A
subsequent debt crisis and austerity imposed by the
international lenders who bailed out the country deepened the
recession, wiping out a quarter of the economy over six years.
**************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES    Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014  Q1 2014
GDP (q/q, pct)*       -0.4*** 0.7    0.3    0.7
GDP (y/y, pct)**       1.2*** 2.0    0.3   -0.5   
----------------------------------------------------
  * seasonally adjusted 
** seasonally unadjusted 
*** revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Costas Pitas; Writing by
George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)

