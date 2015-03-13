FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy grew 0.8 percent in 2014 - statistics service
March 13, 2015 / 10:12 AM / in 3 years

Greek economy grew 0.8 percent in 2014 - statistics service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy grew by 0.8 percent in 2014, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday in its first estimate for the full year.

GDP in real terms amounted to 186.5 billion euros compared with 185.1 billion euros in 2013. A second estimate for the year is due on Oct. 9, ELSTAT said.

Athens and its EU/IMF lenders had projected growth of 0.6 percent for 2014 as a whole. The official estimate by the previous government’s finance minister was 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by George Georgiopoulos)

