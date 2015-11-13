FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy shrinks 0.5 pct q/q in third quarter, less than expected
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek economy shrinks 0.5 pct q/q in third quarter, less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted at a
milder than expected pace in the third quarter compared to the
April-to-June period as capital controls hurt economic activity,
data showed on Friday.
    Gross domestic product shrank 0.5 percent from July to
September, based on seasonally adjusted data from statistics
service ELSTAT, which downwardly revised the previous quarter's
growth pace to 0.4 percent from 0.9 percent.
    The flash reading came in below market expectations.
Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a quarterly
contraction of 2.7 percent.
    Year-on-year, the economy shrank 0.4 percent in the third
quarter. Economists were expecting a yearly contraction of 1.9
percent.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES          Q3 2015  Q2 2015  Q1 2015  Q4 2014  Q3 2014
    GDP (q/q, pct)     -0.5     0.4*     0.1     -0.4*    1.0*
    GDP (y/y, pct)     -0.4     1.1*     0.4*     0.9*    1.1*
---------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT
    *revised         

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.