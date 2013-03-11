FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suffering Greece's economy shrank again at end of last year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 GDP shrinks 5.7 pct, less than previous flash estimate
    * Slump in consumption continues, imports fall
    * GDP seen contracting by 4.5 pct this year

    ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank at an
annual 5.7 percent in the last quarter of 2012, combining for a
20 percent slump in real terms 
since 2008.
    It would have been worse but for a 17.5 percent drop in the
country's fourth quarter trade gap, the country's statistics
service ELSTAT said on Monday
    The revised gross domestic product data showed a slightly  a
milder contraction than a 6 percent flash estimate made in
February, but Greece is still expected to contract for a sixth
straight year this year,
    The government and the central bank both project a 4.5
percent 2013 contraction.
    "The preliminary data confirmed the continuing contraction
of domestic demand, with lower imports providing a positive
influence," said Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.
    Consumption, the main driver behind Greece's gross domestic
product (GDP), fell 9 percent year-on-year, continuing to weigh
on output.
    Gross capital investment fell 10.3 percent in the fourth
quarter, its rate of decline slowing compared to previous
quarters.
    The latest figures bring the full-year 2012 contraction to 
6.4 percent, broadly in line with government projections.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES     Q4 2012  Q3 2012   Q2 2012   Q1 2012 
    GDP (y/y, pct)    -5.7   -6.7      -6.4     -6.7 
    ----------------------------------------------------- 
    source: ELSTAT

