FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen's Greek Geniki Bank makes smaller Q1 loss
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

SocGen's Greek Geniki Bank makes smaller Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greek lender Geniki Bank , majority-owned by France’s Societe Generale , on Wednesday reported a smaller first quarter loss compared to a year earlier as it booked lower provisions for bad debt.

The bank, taken over by SocGen in 2004, lost 66.3 million euros in the first three months of the year versus a loss of 98.6 million euros in the first quarter of 2011.

Geniki was 795.6 million euros in the red in 2011 and lost 411 million euros in 2010.

Greece’s deep recession has continued to take a toll on its loan book, but the bank’s provisions for non-performing loans declined by 54 percent year-on-year to 45.6 million euros.

Greece’s economy contracted at a 6.2 percent annual pace in the first quarter and is expected to stay in recession for a fifth successive year. Unemployment has climbed to 21.7 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.